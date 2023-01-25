Traders, others reject old Naira notes in Gombe





Traders, operators of Point On Sale (POS), and commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators have started rejecting the old N200, N500 and N1000 currency notes in Gombe State. Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state metropolis now demand transfer from passengers rather than accept the old notes. Aside from these, many filing stations too have […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper