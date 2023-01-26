African Guarantee Fund partners with crowdfunding platform bettervest to increase impact investing for SMEs in Africa







LtoR Jules Ngankam, AGF Group Chief Executive Officer and Olga Dickmann,Chief Financial Officer, Manager Business Development Africa NAIROBI, Kenya, 26 January 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- African Guarantee Fund (AGF) has today partnered with Frankfurt-based bettervest, a crowdfunding platform, to increase financing of sustainable SME projects in Africa. AGF will provide partial guarantees requested by bettervest, on the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper