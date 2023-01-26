Attacking Buhari won’t save you from defeat, Atiku mocks Tinubu





The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, has become frustrated by his inability to stop the cashless policy and currency redesign of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that will curb vote buying and enhance the credibility of next month’s election. READ MORE: Tinubu’s […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper