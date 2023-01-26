Lekki Deep Sea Port and Sanwo-Olu’s date with history | The Guardian Nigeria News

During his historic 2-day working visit to Lagos, the $1.5bn Lekki Deep Seaport was one of the several iconic projects inaugurated by President Muhammad Buhari.

Located approximately 65km in the Eastern part of Lagos, the Lekki Deep Sea Port spreads over 90 hectares of land bordered on the South by the Atlantic Ocean. It is the biggest port in Nigeria, and one of the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa.



It is a joint venture enterprise owned by a group of investors led by the Lekki Port Investment Holdings Inc., the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government. It is a resounding testimony to the power of Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), which the Lagos State government has been championing for long.

Few hours to the official inauguration of the Deep Seaport, the port received the first commercial container vessel.

Announcing the development through its Twitter account, the Nigerian Ports Authority said the vessel was owned and operated by French shipping firm, CMA/CGM.

Guardian Newspaper