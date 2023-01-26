



The Senate on Wednesday at plenary, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Mr Solomon Arase as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). Arase’s confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Police Affairs. Chairman of the Committee, Sen.Jika Halliru (APC-Bauchi) presented the report. Haillu said Arases’ nomination was in […]

The post Senate confirms former IGP Arase as chairman of Police Service Commission appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper