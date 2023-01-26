Sudan: Progress in Darfur militia leader trial, but Government cooperation wanes | The Guardian Nigeria News

© WFP/Leni Kinzli – Women line up for WFP distribution of cash assistance at a displaced persons camp in South Darfur, Sudan.

New York, USA, 26 January 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/ “Swift progress” has been made at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the trial against a former Janjaweed leader in Sudan’s Darfur region, but cooperation with the Government has deteriorated, the UN Security Council heard on Wednesday.

Presenting his latest report, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan updated ambassadors on proceedings against Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also known as “Ali Kushayb”, charged with 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

These atrocities were allegedly committed during the Darfur conflict which began in 2003, pitting Sudanese Government forces, backed by militia groups known as the Janjaweed, against rebel movements. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed, and millions more displaced.

Efficient pace

The Security…