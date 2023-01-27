10 Palestinians killed as Israel launches deadliest West Bank raid in years | The Guardian Nigeria News

Israeli forces in the West Bank killed 10 Palestinians Thursday, officials in the occupied territory said, nine of them in a raid the Israeli military described as a “counterterrorism operation”.

The bloodiest day in the West Bank in years erupted during a raid on the crowded refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, where gunshots rang through the streets and smoke billowed from burning street barricades.

The Palestinian health ministry said the death toll from the clashes rose to nine, including a woman, and that 20 people were wounded before the Israeli forces withdrew mid-morning.

The military said Israeli forces came under fire during a “counterterrorism operation to apprehend an Islamic Jihad terror squad” and shot several enemy combatants.

Since its records began in 2005, the United Nations has never recorded such a high death toll in a single operation in the West Bank.

A tenth Palestinian was subsequently shot dead by Israeli forces in Al-Ram, near Ramallah, the…