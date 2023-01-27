Atiku in Ebonyi, restates commitment to power devolution, restructuring | The Guardian Nigeria News

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has restated his commitment to devolution of power and restructuring of Nigerian federalism if elected the next president of Nigeria.

Abubakar, former Vice President of the country, made the promise on Thursday in Abakaliki during a presidential rally in Ebonyi.

He emphasised that if elected, his administration would be committed to devolving more power to states as well as restructuring the country to meet the clamour for through federalism.

He said the people of the South-East zone had been clamouring for restructuring to enable them to have more powers to deal with their local affairs and assured the people that restructuring would be a major policy of his administration if elected as Nigeria’s president.

He alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed in its promise to restructure the country and urged the people of the state to reject the party in the February…