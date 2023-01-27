





Participants at an UNMISS workshop in Bor discussed how to improve the protection of civilians in their region. Photo: Mach Samuel/UNMISS MACH SAMUEL/FILIP ANDERSSON Juba, South Sudan, 27 January 2022, /African Media Agency/JONGLEI- Keeping people safe is a joint and permanently ongoing endeavour in any society, but to better protect civilians, one needs to know what […]

The post Authorities and civil society in greater jonglei identify key security threats, ponder solutions appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper