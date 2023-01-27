CSOs takes cashless policy, new naira note campaigns to Garki market | The Guardian Nigeria News

..Warn against expiration of old notes

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Thursday took over Garki modern market in Abuja in a bid to sensitise market men and women on the importance of the cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Even as traders in the market expressed concern over the unavailability of the redesigned naira notes in banks and the rejection of old naira notes by their clients, leaders of the CSOs urged them to return all old notes in their possession to the bank before January 31 as directed by the CBN.

Speaking, President of the Coalition of Civil Society on Good Governance, (CCSGG), Bassey Etuk informed the traders that the CBN has resolved not to extend the January 31 deadline for the implementation of the new policy, hence the need for them to do away with the old naira notes to avoid expiration.

Etuk who insisted that the implementation of the policy will strengthen the Nigerian economy said the cashless…