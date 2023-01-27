Delta group vows to resist fresh ₦120bn loan by Okowa administration | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Students and Former Student Leaders Forum in Delta State has vowed to use all lawful means, including calling out Delta residents to occupy, towards resisting the move by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to secure another ₦120 billion loan barely four months to the end of his tenure.

The Forum said, unlike in the past where they took a passive posture when Okowa went on loan shopping, they will not stand aloof and watch the departing governor plunge the state into further debt in what they termed as “his ill-fated Vice-Presidential bid.”

The Guardian recalls that a whistleblower, Fejiro Oliver, had on Thursday alerted Delta residents of a move by Okowa, the running mate of the PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, to obtain a fresh ₦120bn loan from Premium Trust Bank.

The facility, according to the report, would see Premium Trust Bank provide ₦100 billion while Fidelity Bank would provide the balance of ₦20 billion, which if approved will balloon the state’s debt…