Feminists group demands end to forced abortions, killings of children by security forces in North East | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian feminists group has urged the federal government and the Nigerian military to stop the alleged forced abortions and killing of children by security forces in the North East, Nigeria.

Leaders of the group, Chioma Agwuegbo, Fadekemi Akinfaderin, Dr Leena Koni Hoffmann, Ifeoma Ikwueme, Nana Nwachukwu, Lola Okolosie, Omolara Oriye and Buky Williams, who made this demand in a statement, earlier in Abuja, also urged the government to decriminalise abortion so that women can choose whether or not to keep continue pregnancies.

The group believed that decriminalization of abortion will expand the grounds for termination of pregnancy to include cases of rape and incest.

They also canvassed strengthening the implementation of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act.

They demanded a set-out plan for implementation of the recommendations made by the National Human Rights Commission, including accountability, and making the plan public.

Recall that on December 7, 2022, Reuters…