Onoh ‘lectures’ Phrank Shaibu on Tinubu’s revolution comments — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bola Tinubu’s presidential spokesman, Dr. Josef Onoh has replied Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Phrank Shaibu, explaining the stages of revolution and what the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate meant when he spoke about a revolution in Ogun state on Thursday.

Shaibu had criticized Tinubu for saying that he will revolutionise Nigeria if he becomes the president of Nigeria.

Irked by Shiabu’s hollow knowledge of dynamics in revolution, Onoh explained that the emergence and evolution of modern science since the seventeenth century led to three major breakthroughs in the human condition which formed a major base of Tinubu’s manifesto.

Onoh said it was sad that Phrank Shaibu obviously couldn’t differentiate between economic revolution and political revolution, regretting that Shaibu negativity focused on political revolution.

“First, the Industrial Revolution started in the late eighteenth century and was based chiefly on developments associated with the rise of the…