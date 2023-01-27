PDP supporters protest over tribunal judgment in Osun | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osogbo on Friday stormed major streets to express their dissatisfaction over the Election Petitions Tribunal Judgment that disqualified Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

The protesters were in hundreds carrying placards with different inscriptions and chanting anti-opposition songs with long queue of campaign vehicles across streets.

The inscription on placards are “We say no to APC in Osun, Tribunal Panel is not fair, Don’t Dash our people’s mandates, Olorunda Local Government says no to tribunal judgment, among other inscription.

Also, most roads leading to the popular Olaiya junction and Old garage were blocked by the protesters, showing their grievances leading to heavy gridlock.

Speaking with some of the protesters at the Olaiya junction, they said their mandate was taken away from them in a repetition of what transpired in 2018 election.

Mr Taiwo Akinyele, said he was not happy with the Tribunal’s judgment in spite of the fact…