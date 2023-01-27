Students march against tuition fee hike,education loan bill | The Guardian Nigeria News

Students drawn from the 19 Northern states, yesterday, converged on Gombe State, marching round the metropolis to protest against hike in tuition fees and the Education Loan Bill.

Wielding placards with inscriptions, ‘We want a secured future for all students’, ‘Give us education you were given’, ‘Say no to exorbitant tuition fees’, ‘This government does not care about students’ and ‘Say no to Education Loan Bill’ among others, the students lamented the likely impact the tuition fee hike might have on education in the region.

The National Coordinator, Coalition of Northern Groups, Students Wing (CNG-SW), Emuseh Bokunga, said: “The hike in university tuition, if left unchecked, will lead to massive dropouts and return millions of youths in this region to the streets, as new students will have to give up their dreams of acquiring higher education.

“Returning students that are yet to overcome the trauma of an eight-month Academic Staff Union of Universities…