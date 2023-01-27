Troops neutralise 64 in NE/NW, rescue 122 civilian captives | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Destroys 39 illegal refineries in N/Delta

Nigeria’s military High Command has said troops in frontlines have neutralized 64 in Nort East and North West, rescueing 122 civilian captives uninterrupted in the last two weeks.

The Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami who made the disclosure today, noted that the military in conjunction with other security agencies have continued to record unprecedented successes in all its operations across the country.

The Director DMO noted that troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have obliterated 42 terrorists, arrested over 14 terrorists and their logistics suppliers, rescued SIX civilian captives within two weeks.

According to him, over 267 terrorists surrendered as cache of arms and ammunition were recovered by troops within the period under review.

“Troops equally neutralized 42 terrorists, arrested five terrorists, nine terrorists logistics suppliers, two suspected vandals, five bandits as well as…