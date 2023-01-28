Atiku joins Tinubu, others to protest 'discomfort' in CBN deadline for old naira notes





Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said the deadline for the use of old naira notes is unrealistic and causing discomfort. “The deadline is going to cause heavy discomfort for Nigerians,” Atiku said in a video tweet. “It will be magnanimous for the Federal Government and the regulatory body […]

