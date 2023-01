President Muhammadu Buhari has backed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to phase out the current 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes by Tuesday, January 31. The Presidency in a statement said Buhari insisted that the deadline is “aimed at people hoarding illicit funds and not the common man, and that it had become necessary […]

