CSOs team up to resist sale of NNPC, other public assets  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Coalition of Civil Society members has formed a group under the umbrella of the Movement Against Privatization(MAP) to resist the sale of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other National assets by any government.

According to the group, since the idea of selling national assets, such as: NITEL, National Fertilizer, NEPA, Steel companies and several others did not favour the ordinary Nigerians and masses in past, there should be no reason to consider selling for now.

The group, which threatened to mobilise Nigerians for protest if any government decides to consider selling NNPC, said it’s not only prepared to mobilise Nigerians should there be any attempt to sell public assets, but also vowed to go to court and stop it.

In a press statement signed by the Secretary-General, Usman Dabo, the group said part of the reasons for coming together to form the group is to ensure that it protects innocent Nigerians from being deceived or hoodwinked to believe that…