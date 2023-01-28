Enugu traders declare support for Frank Nweke, APGA’s governorship candidate | The Guardian Nigeria News

Traders in Ogbete, Enugu Main Market on Saturday declared unflinching support for Mr Frank Nweke Jnr., the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State at the forthcoming election.

The traders adopted Nweke as their sole candidate and pledged to vote for him massively.

The traders made the decision known when Nweke went to the market to canvass for votes.

With a rousing reception at every stop in Ogbete Market, Nweke received well wishes, declarations of support and tokens of appreciation traders who noted their desire for a change in the governance structure in the state.

A trader, Miss Miracle Ezioma surprised everyone when she offered a token of N1,000 as donation to Nweke’s campaign.

“I will vote for APGA because I like the man. Frank Nweke Jnr. is a nice man and shows love to everyone.

“I want to show appreciation for what he is doing in Enugu State and I am encouraging him with a support of N1000,’’ she said…