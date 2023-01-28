Insecurity: Ex-defence minister Batagarawa, others insist elections must hold | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Tackles Buhari on submission deadline for old naira notes

*Says CBN policy could scuttle elections

*Says it will be a huge tragedy for Nigeria if elections did not hold

*As US calls for polls that reflects will of Nigerians

Former minister of defenses, Lawal Batagarawa, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that insecurity threatening the forthcoming general election is lowered to allow Nigerians go to the polls to vote candidates of their choice.

He made the call at the 20th annual Daily Trust Dialogue yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, “The cashless society policy being pushed by the Central Bank of Nigeria is a huge challenge threatening peaceful elections because if people are concerned about changing their money within a short timeframe and are also expecting to come out for elections, it could result in poor elections turnout.

Batagarawa who urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter said that it will be unwise for the CBN to insist…