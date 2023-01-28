Jubilation, protest in Osun as Tribunal unseats Adeleke | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Orders INEC To Issue Certificate Of Return To Oyetola

• Adeleke Rejects Verdict, Heads To Appeal Court

• APC, Oyetola, Supporters Rejoice As PDP Protest In Osogbo

• Tinubu, Akeredolu, Fayemi, Folarin Send Congratulatory Messages

It was a moment of jubilation and anger in Osun State yesterday, as the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo declared former governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022, governorship election.

Delivering the majority judgment at the premises of the State High Court in Osogbo, under heavy security, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume said over-voting marred the election.

He thereby deducted the number of over-voting argued by Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared that Oyetola scored 314,931 while Ademola gathered 290,266.

According to the tribunal, the grounds of the petition before it were three. They were that Adeleke was not qualified to contest based on his…