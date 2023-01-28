Oraimo launches open audio series — Technology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Oraimo has once again reinforced its standing as the number 1 consumer electronics brand in Nigeria. From its recent Burna Boy brand ambassadorship deal to the introduction of its one-of-a-kind smart charging technology—Anifast, this brand has continuously dominated the market for all the right reasons.

oraimo is establishing itself as a brand of the future led by technology but most importantly consumer insights. With insights that project 2.5 billion people will have some degree of hearing loss, and at least 700 million will require hearing rehabilitation, oraimo has designed an innovative device that minimizes hearing damage and keeps the ear canal healthy.

Introducing OpenCirclet and OpenPods

For many, the use of audio devices prevents an active awareness of their surroundings. For some, it has even resulted in dangerous situations such as not being aware of a car horning or the sound of unrest happening around them.

oraimo solves this problem through its new open audio…