PVCs: Utomi urges INEC to extend Jan. 29 deadline | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Prof. Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Coalition of political parties and civil society groups for Obi-Datti has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the Jan. 29 deadline for collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group is rooting for the Presidential ambition of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti.

Utomi made this clarion call on Saturday at the Big Tent’s grassroots engagement for the ObiDatti movement with another round of the ‘Clean-Up Nigeria Project’ in Lagos to promote a culture of cleanliness of mind, body and environment.

In a statement by Mr Charles Odibo, Director of Media and Communications for the Big Tent, Utomi said that there was no “justification for ending the PVC collection exercise when a lot of people have not collected theirs, despite making good efforts.”

The renowned professor of political economy said:…