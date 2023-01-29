Adegeye remains our House of Reps candidate, says Labour Party Chairman Amuwo-Odofin | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the February 25th general elections, the Labour Party Chairman in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Hon Ebele Belmon Nwuzor, has declared that Hon George Olawande Adegeye remains the party’s House of Representatives candidate in Amuwo-Odofin federal constituency.

The party’s Chairman Nwuzor made this assertion in a statement issued today in Lagos, titled,’No Controversy: Hon George Olawande Adegeye is the Labour Party Candidate for Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency.

She cited the fact that ever since Adegeye emerged as their preferred house of Reps candidate, many more members have been effectively galvanized for the good of the party.

The Amuwo-Odofin Labour Party Chairman maintained that no amount of blackmail or spurious claims by self-declared candidate, Ejike Metu will debar the journey to total victory in Amuwo-Odofin polity.

Nwuzor also cited the court’s pronouncement that affirms Adegeye as the party’s flag bearer, stressing that the party armed by…