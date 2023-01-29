APC PCC lauds CBN over extension of naira swap deadline — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The All Progressives Congress campaign council (APC PCC) has applauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the extension of the naira swap deadline.

Bayo Onanuga Director, Media and Publicity of the Council commended the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele for listening to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones.

The council particularly welcomed the 10 days extension of the deadline and the additional seven days of grace.

“This window will enable Nigerians especially those in rural and remote areas to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed,” it noted.

The council commended Presidential Muhammadu Buhari for approving this extension and for his leadership and statesmanship just as it praised the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his forthrightness in addressing the concerns of…