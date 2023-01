Barely three days before the deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) to phase out the old Naira notes, POS agents in Kaduna have begun to take advantage of new Naira notes’ scarcity to demand extra charges on every transaction made by their customers.

