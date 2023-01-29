Court dismisses forgery case against Taraba APC guber candidate | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo on Saturday night, dismissed an alleged certificate forgery case brought by chief David Kente, against the governorship candidate of the APC, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, for lack of evidence.

Justice Bala Usman, in his ruling, said the plaintiff and his counsel failed to provide evidence to back his allegation against the APC governorship candidate as required by both INEC and the constitution.

Usman further held that having carefully listened to all parties involved in the matter, the plaintiff lacked proof of evidence to support his case and consequently struck it out.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr Dangana Tukura, Counsel to Sen. Bwacha, described the judgment as a landmark event.

Similarly, Mr Boniface Iorkumbur counsel to the APC, also hailed the position of the court as a true demonstration of fair justice in the eye of the law.

Iorkumbur commended the judge for his courage and patience in listening to all parties as well as delivering…