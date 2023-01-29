DreamALIVE hunts for talents, unveils new artiste | The Guardian Nigeria News

After discovering and promoting Rema and Alpha P, DreamALIVE Talent Hunt is set to tour the 36 States of Nigeria, to harness the untapped natural talents in the country. Unlike other Talent Hunt Shows, DreamALIVE is not just about discovering artistes, but more of empowering young entrepreneurs with skill acquisition.

Thousands of contestants are expected to participate at the hunt and winners will emerge in music, comedy, dance and entrepreneurship. The winners of the events will be rewarded and organisers will also nurture their talents and empower them in their fields.

In a brief chat with Daniel Eromosele a.k.a Pikolo, he said, “In 2013 and 2014 respectively, we recorded significant success in all three categories of comedy, dance and music. That is, in part, the motivation behind we hosting the third edition of this event in 2015. Truth be told, the journey has never been easy, but the light we see in what we do has been a driving force for us.”

He…