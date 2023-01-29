Electricity Consumers decry increase in tariff, say hike unjustifiable | The Guardian Nigeria News

Electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have decried the increase in tariff by the Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos).

According to them, the increase is unjustifiable.

The consumers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, said that DisCos had increased tariff payable for power across the country without notification.

According to them, the increase in electricity tariff is unjustified, given the unreliable, and epileptic power supply across the country.

“Millions of Nigerians continue to live in darkness in spite of the huge amount of money so far invested by governments as well as bailouts to electricity companies,’’ they said.

The consumers said that it annoying that the increase in tariff was not announced, adding that you only discover that there was an increase when you recharge your meter.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in its Multi-Year Tariff Order, provides a 15-year tariff plan for the…