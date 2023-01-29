



The Israeli security cabinet has announced measures to revoke certain rights of “terrorist families” after two attacks in east Jerusalem, one of which killed seven people near a synagogue. Ahead of the meeting late Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised a “strong” and “swift” response to the attacks carried out by two Palestinians from […]

The post Israel announces measures against 'families of terrorists' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper