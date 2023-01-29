NCoS signs MoU on development of Biogas through PPP | The Guardian Nigeria News

One week after the discreet release of about 100 Boko Haram terrorists from the Kirikiri medium and maximum security facilities in Lagos, the Nigerian government kept mum and refused to acknowledge there was any such incident.

The Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCOs), has appointed new heads of command for the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), and the Kuje custodial center as part of the routine deployment to maximise the potential of command officers. The FCT command is now headed by Controller Mohammed Isah, he succeeds Controller, Ahmed Musa who was at the helm…