Police burst gang’s hideout in Enugu, recover arms, ammunition, arrest suspect | The Guardian Nigeria News

4 days ago
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has 203,921 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) within its 17 local government offices in Enugu State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collection of PVCs had gone back to INEC local government offices throughout the state from the ward levels from Jan. 23; and…
3 days ago
Crisis rocking Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) assumed another dimension, yesterday, as the state executive moved to expel former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former commissioner, Joe Mammel, and one other over alleged anti-party activities.
Source: Guardian Newspaper