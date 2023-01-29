Russian polar research vessel docks in Cape Town amid protests







A Russian polar research vessel docked in South Africa’s Cape Town harbour at the weekend as climate protesters raised fears it could be used to help Moscow explore for minerals in protected Antarctica. The Akademik Aleksandr Karpinskiy icebreaker is on its way to the Antarctic as part of a scientific expedition launched late last year, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper