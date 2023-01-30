2023: APC Group mobilizes 5,000 women on electoral surveillance in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead 2023 general election, a Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF), under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) is prepared to deploy 5,000 women for election monitoring in Kano.

Besides, the group declared readiness to strongly defend the votes of and galvanize support for APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 25th February 2023.

Addressing journalists on Sunday during a capacity building for the APC women at Sani Abacha sport indoors, state coordinator Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu Madugu explained that PYWF is prepared to ensure a smooth electoral process and victory of all APC candidates.

According to her, the 5,000 carefully chosen across the nook and cranny of the state would be trained on electoral monitoring and surveillance as well as mobilize support for APC candidates.

Hajiya Madugu added that the women volunteers would be deployed to 484 wards across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Hajiya Madugu said it is time for women…