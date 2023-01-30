Emefiele counters Ganduje, says currency swap not threat to Presidential Visit | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, says the excuse of security threats pushed by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has no bearing on the ongoing currency swap across the country.

Ganduje had in an interactive session with crtical stakeholders, including scholars, legislators, political leaders and business community in the state, revealed that his administration had requested the president to postpone his official visit to the state.

The governor said the state was deeply concerned about the hardship principally induced by the ongoing cash swap from old to redesigned Naira notes.

He said the decision was taken to avoid any unforeseen circumstance.

However, the CBN governor debunked Ganduje’s assertion, saying: “I don’t understand the relationship between the CBN policy and security challenges in Kano State.”

Emefiele noted that the apex bank had achieved compliance and recorded huge success in the ongoing currency swap across the…