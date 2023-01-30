Governor AbdulRazaq briefs Kwara professionals in Lagos on strides, post-2023 plans | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend met with a rich crop of Kwara Professionals resident in Lagos, debriefing them on the journey since 2019, the measurable strides of his administration across different sectors, and his vision for the state when re-elected in the 2023 ballot.

The briefing was a continuation of the Governor’s multi-prong stakeholders’ engagements that peaked a few months ago with town hall and village square meetings held in different parts of the state and broadcast live on the revamped state-owned television and radio station and other private media platforms.

Quoting facts and figures from the past and present, the Governor said the administration met a collapsed basic education sector while the Colleges of Education were all down owing to nonpayment of salaries and lack of accreditation.

He said the administration has been able to turn things around in the area of infrastructural and human…