





With relative peace having been restored, thousands of displaced persons are returning to their homes in villages around Tambura. Photos: Denis Louro Oliver/UNMISS DENIS LOURO OLIVER/FILIP ANDERSSON Juba, South Sudan, 30 January 2022, /African Media Agency/ Westen Equatoria- A steady stream of spontaneous returnees has been making its way home as a local peace initiative […]

The post Internally displaced persons face challenges upon returning to their homes in Tambura appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper