Post-2023: Leadership function and lessons for Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

In this piece, I want to further explore deeper issues relating to the lessons that political history of the world around us offer in focusing on the leadership challenges that Nigeria needs to urgently engage with, as we approach the change of leadership baton in 2023. The worry for me still revolves around the concern, that we are focusing more on the dynamics of electing another administration; rather than the far more weightier issue of outlining the critical elements of success for such an administration; etched against the various landmines which explain why previous administration since independence have failed.

Leadership success hinges around the capacity to elaborate and implement a change space that harnesses vision and strategy to the managerial capacity to deploy capabilities. That is the key factor that the new administration will and shall be judged by. Chris Hadfield, the Canadian astronaut, once remarked: “Ultimately, leadership is not about glorious crowning…