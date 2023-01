Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, to promptly, thoroughly and transparently investigate the reported attack on Labour Party…

The post SERAP urges Buhari to probe alleged attack on Obi, sanitise polity appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper