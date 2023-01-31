250 tech innovators gather in Kwara for hackathon to improve govt operations | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Photo: Twitter/MALhub Photo: Twitter/MALhub Photo: Twitter/MALhub Photo: Twitter/MALhub

Kwara State in Nigeria hosted over 250 tech ecosystem builders from across the country over the weekend to develop new ideas and digital skills to tackle various problems associated with government businesses. The event, which lasted for two days, was attended by contestants from states such as Cross Rivers, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, and Kwara.

The contestants spent the entire night coding, seeking solutions for various problems including memo and letter tracking systems, data capturing systems, medical record systems for hospitals, and election monitoring systems, among others. The competition was organized by the state-owned Ilorin Innovation Hub, led by Temi Kolawole and was keenly supervised by a panel of judges.

Prominent participants…