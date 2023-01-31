At NBA Dialogue, UN Dep Sec-Gen decries poor women, youths representation in politics | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Blames security challenges on injustice, rights violation

Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, has frowned at the near alienation of women and youths in Nigerian politics, warning that equal participation is crucial for development.

Speaking Monday at the State of the Nation Dialogue organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja, she noted that too often, women and youths remain left behind.

According to her, equal participation in politics is crucial for gender equality, yet, the number of women vying for political offices has been in decline.

She said: “In addition, the Nigerian population is young and talented and yet, they are not heard. 70 per cent of the Nigerian population is under the age of 30 years, yet they are also not represented and often not included as active participants in decision-making.

“My sincere hope is that this can be turned around to build a more equal and just society when we embrace the best of our traditions…