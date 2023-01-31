Atiku, Ayu, Tambuwal are the main perpetrators of anti-party activities in PDP – Onoh | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Josef Onoh is the southeast spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he aspired for the 2023 gubernatorial bid in Enugu state. He was in the Enugu state House of Assembly during the Dr Chimaroke Nnamani’s leadership of the state and has since then remained a close friend of the former Enugu state Governor.

In this interview, Onoh speaks from his Kofo Abayomi residence in Victoria Island Lagos state on the recent suspension of Senator Nnamani by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP for an alleged anti-party activity, stating that it was great injustice to have slammed Nnamani with such harsh measure without due process, worse still when the leaders of the PDP such as its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and even the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu have had allegedly committed worse…