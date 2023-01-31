Groups mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu/Shetima, Idris in Kebbi — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A political group, National Integrated Movement (ANIM), in collaboration with Kaura Pressure Group (KPG), has begun mobilising grassroots support for candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi.

The National Coordinator of APC ANIM, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Fakai, made this known in Birnin Kebbi on Monday at the engagement meeting between ANIM and all APC support groups for Tinubu/Shettima.

He said the groups were poised to market APC Presidential Candidate, Ahmed Bola-Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima to the state.

He called on members to spread the message that Tinubu was experienced and competent to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and fulfill the expectations of Nigerians.

“The engagement is sequel to our one- million man march in support of Tinubu and Shatima and the Gubernatorial Candidate of the state, Alhaji Nasiru Idris.

“We discovered that we still have a gap that should be filled, hence, we have gathered various APC groups to hear…