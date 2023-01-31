Heal by hair: Bluemind Foundation launches the second edition of the first movement of hairdresser ambassadors for mental health in africa  







Under the high sponsorship of mrs. Nasseneba Toure, ivorian minister of women, family, and children. Abidjan, Lomé, Douala and Paris, 31 January 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Bluemind Foundation is holding the second Heal by Hair training session, at Pullman Hotel Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), from January 30 to February 1, 2023, in collaboration with the National Mental Health Program […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper