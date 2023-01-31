Libya: human rights abuses must be addressed, says UN probe







© UNICEF/Alessio Romenzi – Migrants sit in the courtyard of a detention centre in Libya. (file) New York, USA, 31 January 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/ Top UN-appointed independent rights investigators on Monday urged the authorities to share more information on mass graves and other serious crimes linked to the country’s civil war. The UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya was […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper