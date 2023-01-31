Making Suya Noodles — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Dakar, the capital city of Senegal was agog recently as leading African artistes, celebrities and stakeholders in the music industry stormed the city for the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) dubbed Taranga Edition.

After a year of highs and countless mind-blowing moments, the World’s biggest Afrobeats festival returns to Portimão’s sun-kissed coast this summer. Afro Nation Portugal announces the first wave of names taking place between 28-30th June 2023. Among an ever-impressive array of artists, are found the first three headline acts, including global giant Burna Boy, US…