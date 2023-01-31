New Naira Swap: Emefiele wants to cause crisis, derail democracy – Fani-Kayode | The Guardian Nigeria News

Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of New Media for the APC presidential campaign council, is accusing the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele of trying to cause a crisis in the country and derail the nation’s democratic process.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a tweet on his official account page.

“Emefiele has weaponised the CBN and is an enemy of democracy. The policy of cancelling old notes must be totally cancelled until AFTER the election and then done lawfully.”

He continued his tweet by saying that the CBN governor is working to cause chaos in the country and instigate an uprising in order to prevent the election from being held.

“He wants to cause a crisis, provoke a people’s uprising, derail our democracy, and pave the way for an ING (Interim National Government).” He has NO plans to release enough new naira notes any time soon. He wants to STARVE the people of cash & drive them to rage out of frustration. This is not about politics but about…