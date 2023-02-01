Anambra: Gunmen set INEC office ablaze, destroy election materials







Gunmen on Tuesday set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ogidi, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, destroying non-sensitive materials for 2023 general elections. The Commission disclosed this in a statement by its Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Wednesday. Okoye said that the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper