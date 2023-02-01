Buhari not attacked in Kano, says Presidency — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Presidency, yesterday, described as ‘fake’, the reported pelting of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Hotoro area of Kano State.

It said the report is a “divisive rhetoric of an opposition in a futile attempt to malign the image of the President and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections.”

The Presidency, in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “We have seen fake reports of a stone-pelting incident that took place in the Hotoro area of Kano on the day of the visit to the city by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday; an incident, even if minor, that should stand condemned by all well-meaning citizens.

“Facts on ground, as rendered by law enforcement agencies, speak of a clash between the Kano Road Transport Authority (KAROTA) and thugs hired by a yet-to-be identified group that took place when the President was being treated to a banquet at the Government House,…